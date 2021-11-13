Hawks end season against Conroe

CONROE – Our Lady of the Hills finished its football season with a 52-0 loss at the hands of Conroe Covenant Christian in the first round of the TAPPS 6-man Division playoffs on Friday.
The game was called at halftime, based on 6-man’s 45-point “mercy rule” that was the result of Covenant’s first half outburst which produced 28 first quarter points and 24 more in the second period.
The Hawks ended the year 5-6.
Treves Hyde completed seven of 15 passes in the game for 76 yards and wound up with 66 completions on the year off 127 attempts, He accumulated 996 yards, 15 TDs and four interceptions.
Stefan Sirianni caught four passes for 39 yards to give him 36 season receptions for 679 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Hawks leading ball carrier for the year is Graham Ballay who was held to only 19 against Covenant on six rushes, and had 890 yards on 136 carries with 14 touchdowns overall.
Faviel Rodelo led tackles in the finale with five, and finishes the year with 35. Mike Chapman led the team for all combined games with 56, but was held to only one and a half in the first-round contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.