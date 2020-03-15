Antlers undefeated at Leander Tourney

LEANDER – Tivy made the most of its remaining baseball games before the UIL-mandated suspension of activities kicked in by defeating Vista Ridge 6-1 on Saturday and on Friday taking down Leander Glenn 5-0 and College Station during games at the Leander ISD Tournament.
Tivy’s win over Vista Ridge was the second such for the Antlers, who beat Vista Ridge 10-1 in Thursday’s first round of games.
Tivy trailed Vista Ridge 1-0 in Saturday’s game until striking for two runs in the fourth inning, then two more in the sixth and a pair in the seventh. With the win, Tivy is at 14-3-2 overall and 4-0 in District 26-5A play before beginning a UIL-mandated suspension of all state-wide athletic competitions until March 30 due to coronavirus fears.
Tivy had seven hits against Vista Ridge, led with three from Coleson Abel, who also batted across two runs. Walker Grimes also was in for two RBIs and two runs each crossed the plate on the feet of Cole Miears and Travis White.
Jack Patterson tossed a complete game one-hitter with five strike outs.
The Antlers led 2-0 until the seventh inning against Glenn, when three runs sealed the deal, along with an eight-hit attack ,which was topped by two from the bat of Patterson.
Patterson also had three RBIs and Miears scored twice. Miears pitched all seven innings in which he struck out four batters while walking one.
Against College Station, Abel picked up the pitching win with an 11-strikeout performance in going the distance.
Colton Drake, and Grimes each had three hits apiece out of Tivy’s total of 12. Miears and Grimes batted across two runs each, while Drake scored three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.