OLH shuts out Holy Cross

Our Lady of the Hills scored four times and held San Antonio Holy Cross out of the goal to claim a 4-0 win Monday in TAPPS Division III District 5 action at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
OLH’s Stefan Sirianni recorded a pair of goals in the victory, and teammates Chase Ballay and Stephen Grocki each added solo goals.
Assists werecame from Matthew Cummings, Davis Clifton, Kaden Perrin and Grocki.
Diego Garcia chalked up four assists in goal and Hayden Juenke added two saves.
In addition to shots that registered goals, more shot attempts were taken by Marcus Martinez, Matthew Romero and Michael Chapman.
With the win, the Hawks capped regular season play with a 6-4 mark, with all matches coming in TAPPS loop action. OLH finished third in the District 5 standings and will host Brazos Christian School of Bryan at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Kerrville Sports Complex in a first-round playoff match.
