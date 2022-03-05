Balser records no-hitter in win over Medina Valley

CASTROVILLE – Amelia Balser tossed a no-hitter against Medina Valley and the Lady Antlers provided nine of their own hits in support, all of which translated to a 14-0 win over the Panthers in non-district softball action Friday.
Balser struckout nine during Tivy’s seventh win of the season, while helping from the plate as well by getting a hit, scoring a run and batting in another run.
Leading Tivy with two hits apiece were Gabby Watts, Shayla Roth and Olivia Ortiz. Jordyn Joy and Kyra Wheatfall managed one hit each.
Joy scored three runs. Hailey Hernandez and Millie Howerton were responsible for two runs apiece, while single runs in came from Watts, Balser, Roth, Wheatfall, Christy Medina, Alyssa Rodriguez, and Ortiz.
RBI leader was Ortiz with four. Joy and Roth had two RBIs each. Watts, Hernandez and Balser notched single runs.
Balser’s homer was Tivy’s big blast. Joy added a double.
Six stolen bases were produced by Tivy’s aggressive approach to manufacturing runs, led with two each by Howerton and Watts. Medina and Roth managed one steal each.
Tivy (6-3-2, 3-0) hosted Seguin in a return to 26-5A play Tuesday.
LADY ANTLERS v MEDINA VALLEY – MARCH 4
R H E
TIVY 0 1 3 8 2 x x -- 14 9 2
MV 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 0 6
WP: Balser
HR: Balser
Dbl: Joy
SB: Howerton (2), Watts (2), Medina, Roth
