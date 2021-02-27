OLH opens baseball season

Our Lady of the Hills topped Junction, 9-5, in the Hawks’ 2021 season opener last Monday at Hoelscher Field.
Evan Houdeshell chalked up nine strikeouts in three innings pitched and Kolten Kitchens fired four strikeouts in 1-2/3 innings in relief.
Houdeshell was 3-for-3 with his bat and drove in three runs while Luke Martinez added a two-run double.
The lone negative came in the fifth inning when OLH errors allowed Junction five unearned runs.
The Hawks struggled later in the week, falling 20-3 to Harper Thursday in more non-district action at the Hawks’ home field.
OLH trailed 11-0 after the first inning and 16-0 in the second of a game that lasted only three innings.
The Hawks (1-1) are scheduled to host Bracken Christian Tuesday before playing at the San Marcos Tournament later this week.
