Lady Spikes sweep Loma Alta

It was clean sweep for Lady Spikes’ volleyball teams in action against Loma Alta on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won by set scores of 25-12, 25-16 at Spikes Gym.
Leilah Rodriguez was the top server in terms of points, finishing with 11, including seven aces.
Addie Kincaid’s match stats showed her with eight points, six aces, three kills, three assists and one dig.
Madeline Copeland served four points with two aces, two kills and six digs.
Leighton Hale was in on two service points, including an ace and had a team high six kills and seven digs.
Anna Canty chipped in two points, one ace, one kill and six assists.
Rowen Garcia recorded two points, one kill, one block and one dig. Avery Earl contributed a point and one dig. Maddie Stueber posted one kill, while Ryleigh Barney managed three digs.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes easily handled Loma Alta in two sets by scores of 25-18, 25-11.
Ava Lea O’donnell served 12 points, with six coming off aces.
All of Belia Gomez’s seven serves were aces. Caty Taylor posted six points, three kills, four aces, two assists and one dig. Emma Clayton added two points, one ace and one assist. Victoria Villareal’s one point was from an ace and she had one dig. Callie Waiser also served one point with an ace, while Logan Pruitt got two kills.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team was on the road and victorious in two sets winning 25-11, 25-11.
Bryan Lydiak’s serve scored several points for the Lady Spikes.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team defeated Loma Alta 25-5, 25-7.
All players got in the match and the team served well, according to head coach Michelle McGuire.
All Lady Spikes upcoming matches will be against Fredericksburg and complete the regular season schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.