Lady Antlers shut out Lehman

Amelia Balser worked out of a semi-jam in the seventh inning Friday to preserve Tivy’s 7-0 softball shutout over Kyle Lehman, keeping the Lady Antlers in playoff contention by running Tivy’s District 26-5A record to 8-3 with the team’s fourth consecutive win.
Balser allowed two of Lehman’s three hits in the final frame, while issuing one of her three walks, but fly ball catches by shortstop Kyra Wheatfall and Balser left the Lady Lobos with loaded bases when the game ended.
“We love shutouts, but we were not going to force anything. If we had given up a run and still gotten the win, that was great. We have a number one goal of making the playoffs and this win keeps us in the mix,” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee.
Balser’s pitching stat line showed her striking out seven Lehman batters in going the distance. She set down eight straight Lobos at one point and Tivy held an opponent scoreless for the third time this season.
“We played clean defense behind Mel. With how she’s pitching, it gives us lots of options between her and Jordyn (Joy). We still have the district gauntlet ahead, so hopefully we can mix up batting orders by the other teams,” Lee said.
Christy Medina rapped three hits to lead the Lady Antlers’ dozen connections. Medina and Balser accounted for two RBIs each. Medina also stole three bases.
Balser and Joy put down two hits, including a double each. Shayla Roth also two-bagged, while Joy and Roth were responsible for one RBI apiece. One hit Lady Antlers were Gabby Watts, Hailey Hernandez, Roth, Wheatfall and Olivia Ortiz.
Hernandez crossed home plate twice, and single runs were scored by Watts, Joy, Mia Estrada, Wheatfall, Ortiz, and Ashlee Zirkel. Alyssa Rodriguez was on base after being hit by a pitch.
“Our bats warmed up, we played well, and stayed focused. Now we need to steal some games from teams that beat us before,” Lee said.
After playing at Seguin on Tuesday, the Lady Antlers face Buda Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs.
Tivy edged Dripping Springs 2-1 earlier at Lady Antlers Field, lost 7-6 to Johnson, 10-0 to Canyon, and 10-1 to Champion.
LADY ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMAN – APRIL 1
R H E
TIVY 0 2 0 0 5 1 x -- 8 12 1
LEHMAN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 2
WP: Balser
DBL: Balser, Joy, Roth
HBP: Rodriguez
SB: Medina (3), Wheatfall (2), Zirkel
LOB: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.