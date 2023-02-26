Lady Antlers fall 5-4 in championship game

Beating the same teams twice proved tougher for Tivy on Day 2 of its own softball tournament when the Lady Antlers found themselves paired against Comfort and Pearsall for the second straight day after opening round results.
One day after beating the Deer in a shutout, Tivy still managed to take down Comfort 2-1 on Friday, Feb. 25 at Lady Antler Field. In a later contest, Pearsall, however, got even for being no-hit in Game 1 when the Mavericks rallied from behind to beat Tivy 5-4.
Millie Howerton led off the Comfort contest with an inside the park homer.
Comfort, which was designated as the home team, wasted no time in its half of the first by slapping a single and double off Tivy starting pitcher Jordyn Joy to force a 1-1 tie before Tivy got out of the inning without further damage.
Joy settled down the remainder of the game, and recorded 18 consecutive outs that included eight strikeouts.
The game stayed 1-1 until Tivy’s half of the sixth when Kyra Wheatfall singled, stole second and third, and was batted in by Kenley Tackett – all with two outs. Tackett had two hits in the game.
“Comfort’s pitcher had very good command, and is a first strike pitcher, but we finally figured her out and got some confidence at the plate,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
Tivy wound up with five hits while Joy limited the Deer to only the first inning contacts.
Mia Estrada was the other Lady Antlers making contact for a base hit, and stole a base when on.
Pearsall game
Tivy led quickly against Pearsall in Friday’s rematch, going up 2-0 in the first when Wheatfall and Shayla Roth belted back-to-back triples. Wheatfall brought in Brooke Jaeger who was on base as a designated runner. Roth’s rap scored Wheatfall.
Pearsall used three singles and three walks against Joy in the bottom of the first, and 2-2 would be the score until Tivy went back ahead, 3-2, when Howerton came home off a hard hit ground ball by Joy.
Two fielder’s choices, coupled with two singles by Pearsall in the bottom of the fourth ended with the Mavericks scoring three runs to take a 5-3 lead.
Joy singled, and Jeager in again as a designated runner would cross home plate after Pearsall outfielders and infielders overthrew third base in an attempt to catch Jaeger. Jaeger’s run made the score 5-4, but came with two outs.
A fly ball to left field ended the game, and Tivy’s five game win streak.
The Lady Antlers are 7-4. They begin 26-5A games Tuesday, Mar. 7 at home with Smithson Valley.
Joy took the loss against Pearsall despite allowing no earned runs. Tivy was guilty of five errors. Joy struckout six, and walked four.
Despite Pearsall’s come from behind win, Shirley is optimistic as Tivy sets p for district action.
“We have made a lot of progress in a week since our first tournament. Defensively, and executing on picking up signals is coming along nicely. We showed a lot of mental toughness that should continue to improve,” Shirley said.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v COMFORT
Tivy Softball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 25
R H E
TIVY – 1 0 0 0 0 1 x -- 2 5 0
COMFORT -- 1 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 1 2 1
HR: Millie Howerton
DBL: Kenley Tackett
SB: Kyra Wheatfall (4), Mia Estrada
WP: Joy (6 innings, 8K’s, 0 walks)
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v PEARSALL
Tivy Softball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 25
R H E
TIVY – 2 0 1 0 1 x x -- 4 4 5
PEARSALL -- 2 0 0 3 x x x -- 5 4 3
TRIPLE: Wheatfall, Shayla Roth
SB: Howerton (2)
LP: Jordyn Joy (4 innings, 6 K’s, 4 walks)
