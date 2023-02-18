HPMS tracksters win titles in two divisions

BOERNE – Hal Peterson Middle School track and field teams won two division titles, and placed third as a team in two others at the Boerne South meet held Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Boerne ISD Stadium.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
Helping the Lady Spikes eighth graders to their championship were Gracie Thomas and Eme Evans, plus the 4x100 relay of which names were not listed in meet results.
Thomas was first in the 100 meters (13.36), 200 (27.62), long jump (14-3 3/4), and triple jump (32-10).
Evans beat all competitors in the 400 meters with a time of 64.4.
The 4x100 relay team clocked 53.95.
The Lady Spikes scored 180.6 points to be crowned team champions in front of Boerne South, Boerne North, San Marcos Miller, and Boerne Voss.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes placed third in the eighth grade boys team chase with 107 points to finish ahead of Boerne South and San Marcos Miller, while 1-2 was earned by Boerne Voss and Boerne North.
HPMS did have first place individuals when Aiden Zavala won the 200 meters (25.03), Evan Batts took the 100-hurdles (17.93) and Carter Diaz captured the 300-hurdles (47.95).
Lady Spikes seventh grade
HPMS seventh grade girls’ squad also was third in its division won by Boerne South with Boerne Voss second. Behind the Lady Spikes were teams from Boerne North and San Marcos Miller.
Summer Fahey winning the 800 meters with a time of 2:38 and Lani Kincaid taking pole vault at a height of 7-0 were team highlights.
Spikes seventh grade
Kyrin Armelin came in first in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, and the Spikes received four more top spots from Aden Baldwin, Noah Macias and Josh Wheatfall when the Spikes scored 186 points to win their championship.
Armelin’s times, respectively, were 12.39, 26.02, and 59.46.
Baldwin won the 100-hurdles at 18.28, Macias took the 300-hurdles in 49.48, and Wheatfall scored in field events where he won high jump at a height of 5-0, and long jump with 18-8.
Behind HPMS in the team slots were Boerne North, San Marcos Miller, Boerne South, and Boerne Voss.
Next outings for HPMS will be back at Boerne ISD Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for the Boerne North Track and Field Meet.
