Lady Pirates end season with loss to Falls City

NATALIA – Center Point’s volleyball campaign came to an end in Natalia on Tuesday night during four hard-fought bi-district sets against Falls City when the Lady Pirates fell 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13.
Categorical stat leaders for Center Point were Toree Beckerson with 14 kills; Destiny Johnson serving four aces, registering 17 points and making 27 assists; Kahly Mendoza with nine digs; and Kaylee Blackledge blocking three shots.
Beckerson, Mendoza, and Blackledge are seniors as are Iris Lozano and Kortney Carmouche.
“We are going to miss this group of seniors,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Lozano was season team leader in three areas with 186 kills, 130 digs, and 36
blocks.
Beckerson was third on the team with 41 aces, 109 kills, and second with 256 service points and 125 digs. Blackledge was second in team kills (132), aces (54), third in points (254), and co-shared third with 123 digs.
Mendoza was co-third on the team’s list with 123 digs, while Carmouche had 64 kills, 29 aces, 85 points, 33 digs, and 12 blocks despite missing half the season due to injury.
Expected to return in 2023 for an attempted third consecutive playoff trip will be Johnson, Maria Diaz, Daniela Fuentes and Jazmine Pena.
Johnson was team leader in overall assists with 377, aces at 71, and points with 270. Diaz had 196 points as part of her 29 season aces. Fuentes, a sophomore who saw more action after Carmouche’s injury, posted season numbers of 18 kills, 12 aces, 42 points, and 23 blocks.
LADY PIRATES Bi-DISTRICT VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Falls City over Center Point 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Toree Beckerson 14, Kaylee Blackledge 9, Iris Lozano 6, Maria Diaz 1, Destiny Johnson 1; Service Points: Johnson 17, Lozano 14, Beckerson 11, Diaz 8, Kahly Mendoza 7, Blackledge 7, Aces: Johnson 4, Mendoza 2, Beckerson 1, Lozano 1; Blocks: Blackledge 3, Lozano 2, Daniela Fuentes 2; Digs: Mendoza 9, Lozano 6, Beckerson 6, Blackledge 4, Diaz 4, Johnson 1; Assists: Johnson 27, Diaz 2, Jazmine Pena 1, Blackledge 1
Record: 17-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.