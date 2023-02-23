Lady Antlers edged 1-0 by SV

Tivy lost a hard-fought soccer match to Smithson Valley 1-0 Tuesday, Feb. 21 when the two teams met at Antler Stadium in girls’ action.
“Our girls played great against the number one team in the district,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
The Lady Antlers managed eight shots on goal, including a near equalizer during the final 10 minutes, only to see Delaney Engstrom’s effort pop over the goal.
Taylor McCrory had seven saves, for Tivy.
“The team played with TFND spirt and fought to the end. I was proud of the team’s effort and fight,” Garcia said.
Smithson Valley previously blanked Tivy 4-0 when the two met in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.