Our Lady of the Hills went five sets for the first time this season when the Lady Hawks were beaten by Austin Waldorf in District 5-2A volleyball action on OLH’s home court Thursday night.
Final scores were 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-9, 11-15.
“I was very pleased with everyone’s performance,” said head coach McKenzie Dimery, who was directing only her third game for the Lady Hawks.
Maya Mein had 14 assist and seven aces for OLH. Taylor Bloom had four kills and four solo blocks. JoJo Arredondo had 10 digs and six aces. Jess Mendiola finished with 30 digs.
OLH (0-2 in district) hosts Cedar Park Summit on Thursday.
The JV match was won by OLH, 25-10, 17-25, 26-24.
Ella Farrow and Brooks Burrows both tossed five aces. Emily Engerran knocked down four kills and Sophie Mein finished with 12 assists.
