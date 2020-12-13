Hawks split games

SAN ANTONIO — Our Lady of the Hills’ saw its four-game win streak snapped Friday when San Antonio Lutheran handed the Hawks a 51-49 setback in non-district action in the Alamo City.
Daniel Schultz paced OLH with 12 points and was one of three Hawks in double figures. Sam Ibarra and Cade Crawley chipped in 10 points each, Michael Barraza and Dalton Herndon were good for six points apiece, and Sam Cummings and Chandler Harris added three and two points, respectively.
Earlier in the week, eight Hawks scored points as OLH ran its winning streak to four games by beating Harper, 65-52, in more non-district basketball action Tuesday at Callioux Gym.
Ibarra racked up 22 points over the final three quarters for the Hawks, James Ibarra dropped in nine, and Crawley, Barraza and Schultz each finished with eight. Treves Hyde added four points and Austin McDorman and Sam Cummings chipped in three apiece to complete OLH’s effort.
The game marked the first court appearances for Crawley and Hyde, who just recently finished their football season.
The Hawks, 4-2, return home Thursday to take on San Marcos Homeschool. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
