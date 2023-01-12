Lady Antlers blank Schertz Clemens

Tivy began a three-game home stand in fine fashion when the Lady Antlers soccer team blanked Schertz Clemens 3-0 Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Antler Stadium.
Stella Hendricks, Ashley Cale and Rowyn Bowlby nicked the Buffalos for goals.
Hendricks, Lauryn Rodgers and Delaney Engstrom assisted on scores.
Taylor McCrory handled goal well, making nine saves.
“The girls played fantastic. We would like to thank the audience who attended, and extend an invitation to the community and student body to come out a join us this season,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
