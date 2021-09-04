Lady Pirates rebound with win over Knippa

KNIPPA – The Center Point Lady Pirates volleyball team got on the winning track when they beat Knippa 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 on Friday at Rockcrushers Gym.
The victory put Center Point within one win of equaling all of last year’s total. The Lady Pirates are 4-13 and began district play Tuesday with Medina and travel to San Antonio Stacey this Friday.
Against the Rockcrushers, Iris Lozano had five kills and three aces, while Kaylee Blackledge chipped in eight assists, Kahly Mendoza had seven digs.
“I would have hoped for way fewer serving errors, but it was a win that this group needed. Their confidence and game play have come a long way even though the win column doesn't show it,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
