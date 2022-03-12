KNIPPA – Hector Cervantes’ first place in the varsity boys 200 meters was a highlight for the Pirates, who finished seventh overall in the Rockcrusher Relays held Wednesday in Knippa.
Cervantes came across the line in 25.0 and contributed 10 points to the team’s final of 33.
Taylor Vela was third in the 3200 (11:26) and fourth in the 800 and 1600, which had no marks listed due to timing system difficulties.
Nick Davidson was third in shot put, where he threw 37-7 1/2.
Jose Castaneda triple jumped 32-8 1/2 for fourth place and final points were added when Jesse Segura got one in the 1600, where he placed sixth.
Comstock won the championship followed in order by Nueces Canyon, La Pryor, Sabinal, Knippa, Utopia, Center Point, Medina, SA Atonement Academy, and Brune Charter School.
Center Point hosts its own Pirates Relays on Thursday, March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.