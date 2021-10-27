Vela ends XC season at regionals

CORPUS CHRISTI -- Taylor Vela gave a good accounting of himself and showed positive potential for his senior season when he finished 33rd for Center Point at the Class 2A Region-IV Cross Country Meet held Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Vela is a junior who only started racing this season, clocked 20:21 and bettered 124 other runners among the 157 entries.
“Taylor did awesome. We will start training after football season and see what he can do in shape,” said head coach Ed Flemma.
Vela has doubled up this Fall by playing football for the Pirates.
“We’re all very proud of Taylor competing at a high level and doing two sports at the same time,” said CPISD Athletic Director Damian Van Winkle. “Also, thanks to Taylor’s training partner Joe Castaneda, who ran workouts to help Taylor prepare for the regional meet. We look for big things for them next year,” Van Winkle said.
Harper, Mason, and San Saba all hail from Center Point’s District 29-2A and finished 2-3-4 in the team standings to get to state. Port Aransas won the boys team title.
