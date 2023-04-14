Lady Antlers lose heartbreaker in extra inning to Champion

BOERNE -- Boerne Champion dealt the Lady Antlers a tough 5-4 loss in eight innings Tuesday, April 11 that extended Tivy's losing streak to five straight District 26-5A games.
The loss offset a monster game from Jordyn Joy at the plate and on the pitchers' mound.
Joy belted a homerun and two doubles during a night where she batted in all four runs with her three hits.
Going seven and one-third innings, Joy struckout 16 Chargers, and only two Champion runs were earned.
Ryleigh Barney scored twice, put up a pair of Tivy's six hits, and stole three bases.
Kyra Wheatfall added one hit, while Mackenzie Roman came home for another run.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Tuesday, April 11
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 -- 4 6 4
CHAMPION -- 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 -- 5 6 0
HR: Jordyn Joy
DBL: Joy (2)
SB: Ryleigh Barney (3), Kyra Wheatfall
LP: Jordyn Joy (71/3 innings, 6 hits, 16 K’s, 2 earned runs, 5 walks)
