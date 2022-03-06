Tivy tennis earns gold, silver at Billie Invitational

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy tennis players took a title, one runner-up spot, and two consolation wins at the Billie Invitational Tennis Tournament held Friday and Saturday in Fredericksburg.
Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers were champions in mixed doubles. Silver medals went to Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling for boys’ doubles. Mixed doubles consolation was captured by Aiden Cheney and Marlowe Chalfant.
Carolina Chedzoy and Carlee Wren won girls doubles consolation. Other teams competing were Fredericksburg, Warren, Mason, Ingram, Marble Falls, Hondo, and Uvalde.
The tourney was not originally part of Tivy’s schedule, but when weather wrecked a planned event, head coach Kirk Kniffen reached out to Fredericksburg officials.
“We already had our eight tournaments scheduled but, since we didn't miss school for the Mason tournament when school got canceled it didn't count as one of our eight. Therefore, we had room to pick up one more,” said Kniffen. Tivy will host its own varsity tournament Thursday.
