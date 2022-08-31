Lady Pirates on a roll with win over OLH

Center Point recorded its fifth straight win by sweeping Our Lady of the Hills, 25-5, 25-14, 25-10, in volleyball played at OLH’s Cailloux Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates (10-8) broke open the first set when Toree Beckerson served four consecutive points to give Center Point a 6-2 lead.
Kortney Carmouche served four more points following a Kaylee Blackledge kill shot. Maria Diaz held the line for seven in-a-row and Blackledge pumped the lead to 24-5 by going for four straight points.
Set win happened when the Lady Hawks had a serving error.
The second set began more competitively when Maya Mein’s ace had the Lady Hawks within two points, 2-4 on the heels of a kill by Taylor Bloom.
Bloom’s second kill of the set halted another Center Point run, keeping the competition manageable, 3-7 for the Lady Hawks.
Carmouche aced twice to make the score 11-3 in favor of the Lady Pirates, and additional serving runs by Destiny Johnson and Beckerson built nine and 12-point leads, respectively.
OLH had some game efforts in the second set when Emily Engerran managed a kill and Bloom recorded a block.
Johnson’s first service efforts put Center Point up 5-0 in the third set. Beckerson, Diaz, and Iris Lozano added streaks of four, three and four points that eventually had the Lady Pirates ahead 22-9.
Carmouche led Center Point in kills with seven. Beckerson had four aces. Digs co-leaders were Beckerson and Johnson with three each. Johnson was big with 16 assists, while Beckerson served 15 points.
“The girls are having fun and playing at a level with some confidence. When they make a mistake, they don’t dwell on it,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Aug. 30
CP over OLH 25-5, 25-14, 25-10
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Kortney Carmouche 7, Iris Lozano 5, Toree Beckerson 4, Kaylee Blackledge 3, Destiny Johnson 2; Aces: Beckerson 4, Carmouche 3, Maria Diaz 3, Blackledge 2, Lozano 1, Johnson 1; Service Pts: Beckerson 15, Johnson 13, Carmouche 11, Maria Diaz 11, Blackledge 7, Lozano 7; Assists: Johnson 16, Lozano 1, Carmouche 1; Digs: Beckerson 3, Johnson 3, Blackledge 2, Lozano 2, Carmouche 1
