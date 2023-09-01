Tivy freshmen suffer heartbreaking 1-point loss to Davenport

In an extremely hard-fought game that went down-to-the-wire, Tivy’s freshmen football team was a two-point conversion away from a win Thursday, Aug. 31 when Comal Davenport edged Tivy 32-31 at Antler Stadium.
Aiden Zavala ran two yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that put Tivy within one, only to have Davenport’s defense stop the try for the two-point conversion. Tivy did get the ball back with 40 seconds remaining in the game, but ran out of time on its final drive.
Zavala also returned a kick 80 yards to the end zone, scored once on a two-yard run, added 159 on the ground from 14 carries and caught a scoring pass for 37 yards from quarterback Seth Shuler. Zavala tacked on one extra point.
Shuler connected for two more TD tosses, one to Jackson Kerth for four yards, and another hauled in from 10-yards by Wesley Miller.
Shuler finished the game completing 13 of 34 passes for 170 yards with one interception.
Miller caught nine passes for 113 yards. Zavala had two receptions for 50 yards and Cooper Jaimes added 25 yards on two receptions. Jaimes averaged over six yards per rush with 27 yards in four attempts.
Tivy’s defensive effort was led by Gerardo Delgadillo with seven tackles of which four were tackles for loss (TFL). Six tackles each were made by Jaimes, Samuel Huff, and Ryan Balser.
TFL came from Balser with two, and Jaimes and Miguel Sanchez with one each.
The freshmen will try and bounce back in another home game this coming Thursday against Fredericksburg. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
