Lady Pirates fall to Johnson City

Experienced Johnson City defeated the young Lady Pirates 3-0, by set scores of 7-25, 13-25, 16-25, as both teams served up the start of District 29-2A volleyball in a match played Friday.
The Lady Eagles were a Class 3A playoff team last year and are dominated by seniors and juniors on their roster, while Center Point is still growing with its squad that shows only two seniors and one junior among 13 players.
“We cut down on our mental errors and played about as well as possible against Johnson City, which is loaded,” said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle.
To date, the Lady Pirates (1-7) have hung tough in most matches, going four sets or more in five of their eight this season.
Against Johnson City, Kaylee Blackledge and Destiny Johnson recorded double digit assists with 15 and 10, respectively.
Other category leaders included Page Ponce with eight digs, Kortney Carmouche at five kills, Iris Lozano and Jasmine Carlos each with a service ace and Lozano also producing a block.
Center Point hosts San Antonio Stacey on Friday, Sept. 18 starting at 5 p.m. in with varsity only taking the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.