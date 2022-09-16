Tivy JV roughs up Marble Falls

Tivy sophomore Cade Jones ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, and the Antlers cruised to an easy 42-6 win over Marble Falls in non-district junior varsity action Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Jones scored on runs of 65 yards and 1 yard and tossed a 36-yard scoring strike to Diego Benavides as Tivy stayed unbeaten on the season at 4-0.
Domynik Vasquez added a 1-yard TD run for the Antlers, Peyton Bailey threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Carson Jones, Graham Ballay scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Juan Pablo Rivera posted a perfect 6-for-6 showing on extra-point kicks.
Adam Chancellor hauled in a 33-yard pass for Tivy, Mason Gore forced a fumble on defense, and Curtis Woods and Justin Hensley both recovered fumbles for the Antlers.
Tivy opens District 13-5A Division II play next Thursday at home against Liberty Hill. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.