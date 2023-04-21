Antlers roll toward playoffs with 4-0 win over Pieper

Tivy’s baseball win-streak reached four when the Antlers blanked Comal Pieper 4-0 at Antler Field on Tuesday, April 18.
The win pushed Tivy over .500 in District 26-5A at 6-5, 16-11-1 overall as the race for a playoff berth reaches its final few games, and the Antlers put together one of their best performances of the season as Tivy and Warriors entered the contest jockeying for one of two remaining playoff spots.
Stormy Rhodes turned in a complete game effort on the mound, allowing three hits, striking out seven, and walking only one. Rhodes’ effort followed up his previous start when he struckout six and allowed two hits versus SA Wagner which was Tivy’s second victim in the string of wins. Rhodes faced no more than four Pieper batters in innings one, two, four, five and six. The third and seventh innings brought up a minimum of three.
“Stormy just pounded the strike zone. He was up 0-1 a lot, and has gotten better the last three times he has pitched,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Backing Rhodes from the plate, Tivy doubled up Pieper’s hit total with six of its own and erupted for three runs in the fifth to blow open the game.
Walks to Guy Flores, Kale Lackey, and Aiden Cline resulted in scoring when Eric Tenery singled and Adan Hernandez reached on an error. Tenery’s single brought in Guy Flores and Lackey. Cline became a force-out victim, but Hernandez’ fortune equaled Tenery coming home with the inning’s third run.
Guy Flores’ sixth inning RBI scored Wiley Flores who was on base as a courtesy runner for Rhodes after Rhodes walked.
Tivy took advantage of four Warriors pitchers who issued four free rides while striking out just one.
“Every ball we hit was on the button, and I feel good about where we are at as a team if we continue putting together this type of game. I think this is one of the best overall games. Defensively it was outstanding, and our guys fought hard,” said Russ.
Supporting Rhodes’ pitching was catcher Tanner Beck, infielders Guy Flores, Cline, Bailey Blaker, and Hernandez while the outfield was patrolled by Hayden Kneese, Tenery and Lackey.
The shutout marked Tivy’s second such victory of the season.
TIVY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Tuesday, April 18
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 3 1 x -- 4 6 2
PIEPER -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 2
SB: Guy Flores, Hayden Kneese
WP: Stormy Rhodes (7 innings, 3 hits, 7 K’s, 1 walk)
