Lady Pirates on a roll with 10-3 rout over Mason

MASON – The Lady Pirates punctuated their 10-3 softball win over Mason Monday, April 3 with Kaylee Blackledge's 17 strikeout performance and a pair of three run innings.
Center Point's fifth straight victory allowed the Lady Pirates to improve to 9-2 among 28-2A teams.
Blackledge gave up three hits, walked two, and was responsible for two earned runs as Center Point completed a sweep of the Punchers. During first round play the Lady Pirates won 13-0.
Grace Geurin racked up two hits, batted in two runs, and scored once to power Center Point's seven hit attack.
Blackledge, Samantha Castaneda, Lexis Parsons, Briana Camacho, and Hannah Batcheller were in for one hit apiece. Blackledge and Camacho popped doubles. Castaneda, Jasmine Pena and Camacho were also put on base when hit by Mason pitching.
Castaneda also had two RBI and, along with Blackledge and Camacho, scored two runs. Destiny Johnson, Batcheller and Pena came in for one run each. Single RBI were from Johnson, Parsons and Batcheller.
Camacho stole two bases while one steal each was chalked up by Castaneda, Pena, and Parsons.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MASON
Monday, April 3
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 3 1 0 1 3 0 -- 10 7 4
MASON 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 -- 3 3 2
DB: Kaylee Blackledge, Briana Camacho
HBP: Samantha Castaneda, Jasmine Pena, Camacho
SB: Lexis Parsons, Castaneda, Pena, Camacho (2)
WP: Blackledge (7 innings, 17 K’s, 3 hits, 2 walk)
