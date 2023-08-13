Jones encouraged by Antlers' performance in first scrimmage

Tivy hosted Boerne High School in first football scrimmage action Friday as the Antlers took an opportunity to execute some elements against the Greyhounds in hopes to make strides before opening the regular season at the end of August.
“They (Boerne) are a real good football team, but so are we. I’m proud of our effort although we missed on a few plays,” said Tivy head coach David Jones.
The scrimmage consisted of three eight-minute sessions, where each team was allotted a certain number of snaps. There were no sacks allowed and turnover situations simply resulted in the ball being returned to the line of scrimmage. The Greyhounds, ranked second among D-I Class 4A teams, would have been guilty of a pair of giveaways.
For fans of both sides who may have been keeping score, Boerne finished its 24-minutes with four touchdowns and success with all extra point kicks. Tivy did not get into the endzone. At various times action had first-teamers versus first teamers, while reserves faced off as well.
The ‘Hounds managed three scores on their final possession, but found things much together against Tivy’s defense during the full quarter when first teams took the entire time.
Boerne managed one trip to the endzone with a scoring pass midway through the period. Tivy answered with a drive that ended at the 3:19 mark when Wiley Landrum booted a field goal in excess of 30 yards.
The Antlers also showed spark in their own passing game when Tivy quarterbacks completed eight of 13 attempts in the second series of the non-game quarter action.
“Getting in reps with some fundamental plays was what we wanted to do outside the regular quarter and we did that. We will continue to get better,” Jones said. “We had to fight in the quarter where we gave them a short field, but we had some good things take place."
Tivy hosts Lake Belton Friday night for both teams’ final scrimmage.
The Broncos, favored to win their own district, were outscored 14-6 by Pflugerville Weiss during their initial scrimmage.
