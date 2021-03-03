Tivy teams blank Seguin

Tivy struck lightning fast to blow past Seguin, 4-0, in District 26-5A boys’ soccer action Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Tivy’s Fernando Manzano, Ricardo Rangel and Manny Hernandez blasted goals within the first 14:34 of the first half, and Manzano added another goal just 11:55 into the second half as the Antlers moved to 3-7-1 in district play and 5-8-3 overall.
Rangel assisted on three goals and Josh Shantz had an easy night by having to make just three saves.
The lone goal Tivy needed came just 54 seconds deep into the contest by Manzano. Rangel scored at the 32:23 mark, and Hernandez booted in one at 28:26.
The second-half goal by Manzano came with 28:05 remaining.
“We only had four goals the entire first round of district,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “We just were not scoring. Tonight we focused on our mindset to challenge ourselves and get balls in the box.
“We continued to play hard and show some TFND and it all came together. Regardless of the outcome, we’re going to play hard. We also got to rest some guys and get some others on the field, so hopefully we’ll be charged and rested for a run like the boys basketball team made,” Zunker said in reference to the roundball Antlers surging at the end of their season to get into the playoffs.
The Antlers are off Friday before returning to action Tuesday at Buda Johnson.
-----
In girls’ soccer action Tuesday, Tivy completed a season sweep of Seguin by blanking the Lady Matadors, 3-0, in District 26-5A road action in Seguin.
Ashley Cale, Malia Kniffen and Megan Urbina all scored solo goals for the Lady Antlers, with assists coming from Zoe Pelton and Dannie Marks.
“Megan played most of the game in goal and had two saves,” Tivy coach Shannon Sletten said. “Hailey Erlund was in the last 20 minutes and also had two saves.”
The win halted a seven-match slide in which Tivy lost six and tied one. The Lady Antlers, 9-8-3 overall and 2-6-2 in 26-5A play, are off Friday before hosting Buda Johnson Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
