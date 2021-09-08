Lady Antlers sock Seguin

The Lady Antlers completed the first one-fourth of their District 26-5A volleyball schedule by sweeping Seguin 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 on Tuesday at Tivy’s home court.
Tivy went to 4-0 for loop play with its latest win and 19-8 overall. First round matches remain with Buda Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Dripping Springs and Boerne Champion.
In the first set, the Matadors hung with Tivy early, serving within 7-5 before Tyler Elkins rattled off five points in a row to boost the Lady Antlers up 16-6. Ally Scheidle finished the set off with the final point.
Second set action was slightly more competitive based on five lead changes and five times points were tied. The final deadlock was 9-9 before Tivy’s defense broke serve to go up 10-9.
Elkins served four more points to increase the lead to 14-9 and later Hailey Davis went for four more as Tivy raised its advantage to 21-13. Scheidle was at the line to serve out the second set.
Taylor Kubacak held the hot hand in the third set, serving Tivy in front 6-0. Scheidle also served six straight points during her first rotation when the Lady Antlers grew the lead to 18-7.
Davis managed the final two points of the match to send Tivy to victory.
Scheidle topped Tivy in kills (16), aces (5) and digs (13), but as has been the case throughout the season, head coach Stephanie Coates was quick to point out the overall performance of everyone.
“I’m very proud of our effort. This group just wants to win ball games and they have each other’s backs in what we do. They extend plays and will swing at the ball with such aggressiveness. When you play that aggressive, you can get consistent at it and that is a big plus,” said Coates.
Eight more Lady Antlers contributed to the latest success starting with Karlyn Dyal assisting 17 times, acing two serves, one kill, and getting four digs. Allie Finch had a block and a kill. Stella Hendricks knocked down eight kills. Kubacak had three kills, three aces, 14 assists and nine digs. Grace Copeland made two kills and five digs. Davis wound up with two kills, two aces and eight digs. Elkins assisted twice and added six digs. Emma Miller also had half a dozen digs.
Tivy will return to the court on Tuesday, when they travel to Kyle to take on Lehman in continued district play.
