Lady Antlers fall to Comal Pieper

The Lady Antlers closed the curtain on their home soccer schedule during Friday’s “Senior Night” when they hosted Comal Pieper, which spoiled the evening by defeating Tivy 5-0 in District 26-5A competition.
Tivy finished its home slate of games with a 6-4 record.
Seniors Bella Aguilar, Ashley Cale, and Phendra Bowlby are highly regarded by head coach Marty Garcia who said the trio will be greatly missed.
“Bella, Ashley, and Phendra exemplify everything about TFND. They are leaders, practice good sportsmanship, and take care of their academics,” Garcia said.
“All the girls played hard against Pieper. Bella is our centerback and took a shot, but got right back up. Ashley comes out only when she is made to. Phendra has been a player you don’t have to worry about being scared or tired,” Garcia said. “I just wish we could have gotten one goal early. It could have perhaps made a difference. I believe we outshot Pieper."
Stella Hendricks took four of Tivy’s nine attempts.
Cale had two shots, and one apiece were from Carolyn Bond, Bowlby, and Lauryn Rodgers.
Taylor McCrory saved five shots from going in from her keeper spot.
