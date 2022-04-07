Lady Pirates sweep Medina in doubleheader

One big win and another victory by a sliver was the order of things when Center Point swept Medina in a District 29-2A softball doubleheader played Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates won the first game 12-2 and the second 9-8. Both wins evened Center Point’s loop mark to 5-5.
Center Point rang up five runs in both the second and fourth innings of Game one1 the Lady Bobcats were limited to three runs.
Samantha Castaneda had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs as one of the leading Lady Pirates. Castaneda included a triple and double among her raps and stole a base.
Destiny Johnson, Kaylee Blackledge, Toree Beckerson, Grace Geurin and Chloe Williams reached base with one hit apiece. Blackledge homered and Geurin and Williams blasted doubles.
Blackledge earned the win, striking out 13 Bobcats, allowing three hits and walking three.
Center Point jumped to an early 5-1 lead in Game 2 and appeared in total control when the Lady Pirates led 9-4 with Medina down to its final three outs in the seventh inning. The Lady Bobcats fired up four runs in the seventh and trailed by one before Blackledge re-entered the game from third base to hose down Medina’s spark as a relief pitcher.
Blackledge started Game 2, and gave way to Castaneda before ending on the mound where she recorded 17 K’s with six and two-third frames worked. In nine district games, Blackledge has 148 strikeouts.
With her bat Blackledge dinged Medina for three hits, including a triple, scored twice, and batted in three RBI.
Castaneda had two hits, and Beckerson and Williams one each.
Johnson and Tania Duran scoffed two runs each, and single runs were from Castaneda, Beckerson, and Geurin.
Castaneda and Jasmine Pena were responsible for one RBI each.
LADY PIRATES v MEDINA – APRIL 5 GAME 1
R H E
CENTER POINT 2 5 0 5 x x x -- 12 7 4
MEDINA 0 1 0 0 1 x x -- 2 3 3
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Castaneda, Geurin, Williams
TRIPLE: Castaneda
HR: Blackledge
HBP: Blackledge, Castaneda, Lily Espinosa, Johnson
SB: Castaneda, Williams
LOB: 3
LADY PIRATES v MEDINA – APRIL 5 GAME 2
R H E
CENTER POINT 1 4 0 3 0 1 x -- 9 7 5
MEDINA 1 0 2 0 0 1 4 -- 8 4 2
WP: Blackledge
DBL: Castaneda
TRIPLE: Blackledge
HR: Blackledge
HBP: Duran, Geurin, Johnson, Stephanie Lopez, Pena
SB: Beckerson, Blackledge, Lopez, Williams
LOB: 6
