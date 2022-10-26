Hood qualifies for state UIL XC meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – Tivy’s Hannah Hood is headed to the UIL State Cross Country Meet after a stellar performance Tuesday at the Class 5A Region-IV competition, where she finished ninth out of 188 racers.
Hood ran 5K in 19:18.30 to claim one of the top 10 positions that qualifies her to take the starting line at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Saturday, Nov. 5. She narrowly, missed eighth, which went to Naia Garcia of Brownsville Veterans Memorial who ran 19:18.10. Hood’s time is a PR for the Lady Antler sophomore.
Along the way, Hood beat out four runners who had edged her two weeks prior at District 26-5A’s meet held in Seguin.
At regional, Hood came in fourth out of district athletes, placing only behind a pair from Smithson Valley and one from Boerne Champion.
Testifying to District 26-5A’s strength, the top three teams were Champion, Smithson Valley and New Braunfels Canyon in the girls’ division, and Champion and Smithson Valley went 2-3 on the boys’ side.
The top four teams, and 10 individuals not with a team advanced to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.