Lady Antlers post back-to-back hoops wins

Home court advantage went to Tivy Friday night after the Lady Antlers grounded San Antonio Brackenridge’s Lady Eagles, 59-23, in non-district girls’ basketball action at Antler Gym.
The game was the first at home for the Lady Antlers, who are now on a two-game winning streak as district action looms ahead.
“It (the game) is always going to be about defense with me,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “I felt we did a really good job. The girls played hard, and our rotations are looking better and better. We set good traps and got either steals or deflections.”
Tivy’s Riley Dill recorded five steals against Brackenridge and Cassidy Harmon came away with four. Of Tivy’s 21 defensive rebounds, Stella Hendricks, Amelia Balser, Ashlee Zirkel and Jamie Jackson each grabbed three.
The Lady Antlers’ defense was truly superb in the final quarter when Tivy held Brackenridge scoreless while netting a dozen points of its own. The Eagles led only once at 5-4 early in the first period before Tivy went on runs sparked by Zirkel, who compiled 18 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. The Lady Antlers led 34-15 at the break.
Zirkel was the only player on the floor for Tivy with any varsity starting experience, but some of the Lady Antlers’ younger talent showed this year’s team has some of the same scrappiness associated with past squads.
Balser hit double digits with 11 points, Dill followed with eight, Harmon dropped in seven, Hendricks and Laurel Pruitt both had four, and Desiree Abrigo netted two.
“We just have to learn to play together, and the girls are working hard to make that happen,” Christy Dill said.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers shrugged off three consecutive close losses – all by a total of 11 points – to pick up their first win by beating San Antonio Cornerstone, 49-29, on Thursday in the Alamo City.
Nine players dropped in points for Tivy, led by 10 from Zirkel. Dill scored nine, Hendricks netted eight, Harmon added seven, and Jackson, Jaida Davis and Balser all finished with four points. Pruitt chipped in three points.
Tivy (2-3) is scheduled to play on the road Monday at Smithson Valley and will begin District 26-5A action Tuesday, Dec. 1 at home against Alamo Heights.
-----
In sub-varsity play, Tivy’s JV posted a 41-22 road win at San Antonio Cornerstone Thursday, with eight players figuring in the scoring. Ali Guardiola and Stella Hendricks led the way with nine points each, My Tran Dang followed with five, and Genesis Nieto, Kailey Langbein, Hailey Hernandez and Solaya Gorham finished with four each. Desiree Abrigo chipped in two points.
