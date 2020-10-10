Antlers fall to Killeen, find groove on offense

Antler fans witnessed the return of the Tivy offense, spectacular defensive performances and had plenty to cheer about, despite the 56-35 loss to Class 6A Killeen Shoemaker Friday night at Antler Stadium in non-district action.
Down 21-0 after the first quarter of play, the Antlers scored on their second possession of the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Jake Layton nailed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jack Frazier at the 9:04 mark, putting Tivy on the board for the first time this season. Zachary Donaldson split the uprights.
Layton tossed up a 22-yard scoring pass to Fisher Middleton with 3:22 left in the quarter and followed with a third touchdown by completing 48-yard pass to Fisher Roberts with only 44 seconds remaining in the half.
“I felt like I got off my man real well. They were coming in to get Jake. He had room to throw the ball. I made a play and took it to the house,” Roberts said. “It was awesome.”
Donaldson made good on all the extra point kicks and Tivy looked to be on a comeback, down by a single touchdown at 28-21.
Layton was appearing for the first time as a varsity quarterback and said he felt confident, despite his young age and limited varsity experience.
“It was a little emotional at first and it is different playing under the Friday night lights, but I just went out there and played football,” Layton said.
Jack Patterson put a stop to the Grey Wolves last stand of the first half when he went airborne and battled for a spectacular pick off in the endzone.
Killeen scored two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter of 9 and 11 yards, but Layton carried for 11 yards across the goal line himself to keep Tivy in the game.
With successful extra point kicks on all counts, the Antlers trailed 42-28 heading in to the final 12 minutes of the game.
Tivy’s Garrett Kleypas and Hayden Barnett stepped up in a big way to try and diffuse the hot Shoemaker offense with two big sacks on quarterback Ty Bell, while sophomore Luke Johnston stole a would-be Grey Wolves touchdown by recovering a fumble in the endzone.
“It was my first turnover on varsity, so it was pretty cool,” Luke said. “I saw it come out. It was right there and I fell on it. It will be a great memory.”
Shoemaker pulled away with 9:31 left in the game on a 16-yard touchdown pass and clinched the win with a rushing touchdown at the 3:55 mark, but in between Tivy sophomore Jackson Johnston recorded his first-ever varsity touchdown on an 11-yard toss from Layton.
“I felt like I redeemed myself after missing the first pass, but this one was great. Jake threw it in the corner (of the endzone) and I was able to concentrate both the catch and keeping my feet inbounds,” Jackson said. “It’s something I will always remember.”
On the night, Layton completed 19 of 33 passes for 239 yards and rushed for another 112 yards. Middleton carried for 49 yards on 9 attempts.
Frazier led the Antlers in receiving yards with 112 on 15 grabs. Middleton followed with 11 catches for 41 yards.
For Shoemaker, Bell completed 15 of 20 passes for 233 total yards and combined the team recorded 360 yards rushing.
“We missed some opportunities in the second half,” Coach David Jones said. “The kids never quit fighting. I saw some good things finally on the offensive side of the ball. They (Shoemaker) are a very fast, talented team. We’ll get back to work for the next one.”
The Antlers stand at 0-3 for the season and will begin District 14-5A action on Friday, when they travel to Seguin to take on the Matadors at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.