HPMS XC teams sweep Warriors Invitational

INGRAM – Rains stayed away, but Hal Peterson Middle School cross country runners swamped the course and competition by winning all four divisions at the Ingram Warriors Invitational held Saturday, and in a couple of instances teams posted perfect 15’s.
Team scoring for cross country is based on the first five runners to the finish, or when entered schools field incomplete teams – meaning less than five racers – full team entries move up on points.
The 8th grade boys were most perfect for their 15 points by claiming places 1-2-3-4-5 in a race where there were 30 entries. Spikes also positioned themselves in the 6-7-812-15-16 spots after completing two miles at Ingram’s high school campus. Medal were earned by the top 15 finishers.
Eighth grade boys
Owen Bane (12:29), Matthew Anson (12:42), Hudson Cowart (13:11), Jayden Bond (13:12), and Braxton Simpson (13:16) came in for HPMS as its top five.
Trent Brundrett (13:25, August Ceasar (14:12), Trey Gonzalez (14:13), Jonathan Anderson (14:45), Owen Olea (1:57), and Jesse Duplant (15:13) rounded out the final finishes for HPMS.
Across all divisions there were entries from Blanco, Hondo, D’Hanis, Leakey, Hunt, Utopia, Ingram, Bulverde Bracken, Uvalde, and Comfort.
Eighth grade girls
The 8th Lady Spikes made up the largest division where 35 racers started, they won the team title with 20 points.
Hattie Gilbreath gave HPMS another gold medalist when she crossed the line in a time of 13:27.
Lyla Farhoudi (15:06), Riley Russ (15:30), and Riley Harmes (16:14) ran 5-6-8. Layla Hawkins (16:32), Walker Richards (16:38), Della Robinson (16:45), and Elayna Holloway (16:57) placed 11-13-14-15.
Seventh grade girls
Accounting for runners who were not part of a complete team, scoring favored the Lady Spikes seventh graders who wound up with 15 points as well, although regular positions had HPMS entries coming in 2-3-7-8-9-10-15.
Reece Wentrcek (15:41), Victoria Anson (15:55), Yasmin Rosales (16:20), Azria Jasso (16:23), Morgan Sleeper (16:25), Summer Anderson (16:36), and Savannah Miller (18:34) ran and all medaled for HPMS.
There were 28 racers.
Seventh grade boys
The division had 31 entries, and HPMS won seven medals enroute to the team championship.
Isaak Chavez (13:29) was first, followed by Jaxom Mills (13:39), Mason Cummings (14:07), Dreason Perez (14:15) Christopher Tork (14:51), Bert Hardin (15:43), and Trenton Morris (15:48) all in the medals with their respective finishes being 2-5-7-10-14-15.
"I am so proud of all of our runners. We had a great showing across the board, and it is awesome to see our kids improving on their times and in their finishes. I'm super impressed with the eighth grade boys, and their perfect team score. That was really cool to watch. We have a lot to be proud of, and we are looking forward to running in Kerrville for the next two meets,” said HPMS coach Chris Ramirez.
HPMS hosts its first-ever Spikes Cross Country Meet Saturday, September 30. All four teams run in the Tivy-sponsored River Run at Flat Rock Park Saturday, Sep. 23.
