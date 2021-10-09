Lady Spikes 8A, 8B split with Wimberley; 7A, 7B sweep

It was a split for Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade volleyballers when they hosted Wimberley on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team went three sets before losing 21-25, 25-19, 14-25.
Service points leaders were Leilah Rodriguez with 10, Rowen Garcia with eight, Leighton Hale with seven, Madeline Copeland with five, Anna Canty with four and Addie Kincaid with two points.
Garcia had four aces, Rodriguez and Hale three aces each, while Canty and Madeline Copeland earned two apiece and Kincaid pitched in one.
Topping digs were Hale’s 19. Rodriguez finished with 10 digs. Ryleigh Barney added nine, Canty finished with eight, Kincaid pulled out four, Garcia went for three and Avery Earl recorded two digs on the night.
Hale, Canty and Maddie Stueber pounded three kills each, while Hale, Garcia, and Kincaid had two apiece and Copeland added one.
Hale and Canty assisted four times and Kincaid had two.
Top shot blockers were Canty with three and Garcia with one block.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team won in two sets by scores of 25-20, 25-11.
Ava Lea O’Donnell served 11 points in the effort. Logan Pruitt pitched in 10 points.
Remaining service points were from Callie Waiser (9), Caty Taylor (3), Belia Gomez (2), and Victoria Villareal (1).
Assists leaders were Clayton and Taylor with three each.
O’Donnell and Taylor both logged four kills.
Aces were recorded by Pruitt (6), O’Donnell (5), Waiser (3), Gomez (1), and Villareal (1).
Pruitt finished two kills, while Taylor also added two kills and Villareal pitched in one.
Lady Spikes 7A, 7B
The Lady Spikes took seventh grade teams took two matches from Wimberley at the Lady Texans’ home court.
While individual stats were not available, Coach Michelle McGuire praised her teams in the wins.
“As a team, everyone passed well and served aggressively to win,” McGuire said.
The A-team won 28-26, 25-13.
The B-team was victorious 25-7, 25-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.