Pirates struggle against YMLA

CENTER POINT – The Pirates crew did its best to hold out against Young Men’s Leadership Academy on Friday in Center Point’s final non-district football game, but the Lions roared 48-0 to drop Center Point to 2-3 heading into its open week.
“The open week couldn’t come at a better time. Between COVID issues and injuries, our ranks were pretty thin,” said Pirates’ head coach Damian Van Winkle. “I knew if we did not execute well early that we would struggle.”
Those struggles began on the opening kickoff that was returned 75 yards to Center Point’s 10 yard line. The Lions (2-3) scored in two plays when Aaron Pickney plunged over from the 1-yard line at 11:22 in the first quarter. Eduardo Gonzalez kicked the first of six PATs. He missed one during the game.
The Pirates were forced to punt four times in the game, but on their first attempt the snap sailed past Alexis Hernandez and was recovered by YMLA at the Center Point 6-yard line. Aidan Delgado tossed a pass to Roman Perez, and after the PAT the Lions led 14-0 at the 7:58 mark in the first period.
Hernandez averaged 36-yards per punt and pinned the Lions 61-yards away with 5:46 to go in the opening quarter, but a pass interference against Center Point contributed to YMLA’s final score in the first quarter. It came with 4:43 off a 3-yard run by Pinkney. Another successful PAT put Center Point’s deficit at 21-0. Pinkney rushed for 128 yards.
The Pirates defense forced YMLA’s only punt early in the second quarter and set up their own offense at their 38-yard line from where they managed their best offensive drive of the game.
Hernandez, Logan Burley, Alvaro Bustamante, Derrick Dominguez and Jude Hueber pieced together a 14-play march behind their offensive line that went from Center Point’s 38-yard line to YMLA’s eight, but came up empty when a 24-yard field goal try by Dominguez failed to split the uprights with 2:25 in left in the half.
Hernandez wound up with 86 rushing yards on 13 carries to pace the Pirates. Bustamante, pushed into quarterback duties when Burley left with concussion symptoms, had 28 yards on eight attempts. Burley finished with 26 off six carries which included 13 for a first down at YMLA’s 11 yard line. After that rush, Burley was shaken up and did not return to action.
“We were unsure earlier in the week if Alvaro and Alexis would be able to play. They banged up their knees the game before. Our trainer cleared them to play. We’re pretty thin and it was quite an effort on their part,” said Van Winkle.
Center Point sustained four series into YMLA territory, but three fumbles negated any more series scoring threats.
Delgado hit Jamerrick Brown for 79 yards and a score with 1:30 before halftime which had the Lions up 28-0 at break.
Kameron Richardson picked up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for another YMLA touchdown with 8:52 in the third and the lead was 35-0 after the PAT. Delgado’s 25-yard pass to Brown resulted in another Lions’ score with 4:58 remaining in the third, and completed a75-yard drive by YMLA.
The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by the Pirates and recovered by YMLA special-teamers at the Pirates’ 27 which led to the final Lions’ touchdown when Pinkney scampered in from 18-yards out. The final PAT was unsuccessful.
The Pirates will hopefully be back to full strength for their district opener on October 8 at Mason.
