Lady Antlers open with Alamo Heights rout

SAN ANTONIO -- The Lady Antlers softball opener just so happened to be the team's 26-5A starter as well Tuesday, and Tivy celebrated by whipping Alamo Heights 10-2.
Jordyn Joy limited the Mules to only two hits in seven innings of work, and struckout 10.
At the plate Hailey Hernandez collected three hits while Joy, Shayla Roth, Olivia Ortiz and Christy Medina all had two. Gabby Watts and Millie Howerton both had singles in Tivy's 13- hit parade.
Roth homered and doubles were provided by Joy and Ortiz.
Roth scored three runs, Watts and Alyssa Hernandez crossed home plate twice, and single runs came from Hailey Hernandez, Ortiz and Medina.
Joy had three RBI, Roth two, and Hailey Hernandez, Ortiz and Kenley Tackett one each.
R H E
TIVY 2 2 0 3 0 3 0 -- 10 13 4
ALAMO HEIGHTS 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -- 2 2 5
HR: Tivy Roth; Dbl: Joy, Ortiz
WP: Joy
