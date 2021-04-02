Split decisions

MEDINA — Center Point recorded three innings with four or more runs to mop up Medina, 16-5, in District 28-2A softball action Thursday.
The Lady Pirates’ run explosion more than supported pitcher Kaylee Blackledge, who went the full game on the mound, allowing only four hits, striking out 15 Bobcats and walking nary a batter. Blackledge helped her cause with a homer as one of her two hits and drove in four runs as the Lady Pirates improved to 6-2 in district play and 9-3 overall.
Destiny Johnson rapped Center Point’s other two hits and had one RBI, as did Victoria Beckerson, Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Stephanie Lopez and Chloe Williams. Johnson scored four runs, Blackledge and Beckerson crossed home three times, Celeste Cervantes scored twice, and Grano-Serrano, Tanya Macklin, Gisel Valenzuela and Williams each tallied solo runs.
Earlier in the week, Center Point limited Mason to just three hits and whiffed the Lady Punchers 17 times in more district action Monday, but Mason still came away with a 14-3 win in a game that halted a three-game Lady Pirate win streak.
Center Point committed 16 errors in the contest, leading to all of Mason’s runs being the unearned variety. The Lady Punchers did most of their damage in the third and fourth innings when they pounded out four runs in each frame.
Center Point led 1-0 after the first inning before the avalanche of miscues mounted, and tacked on solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Blackledge walked only three and went the distance on the mound to pick up the loss despite adding 18 strikeout victims to her totals.
Blackledge had one of her team’s three hits and scored two runs. Beckerson and Natalie Whitworth rapped the other hits, and Beckerson also scored a run.
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host San Saba Tuesday and will play at Harper Friday in more loop action.
