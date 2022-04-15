Lady Antlers rally to defeat Canyon

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Lady Antlers softball team battled back in the fifth inning to take a big Disrict 26-5A win over New Braunfels Canyon, 7-3, Tuesday and stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
The win also atoned for an earlier 10-0 loss at Tivy’s home field when Bella Mitchell limited the Lady Antlers (13-8-2, 9-5) to only two hits.
In Tuesday’s contest, Tivy came up with five hits, took advantage of five walks and parlayed a pair of errors in the fifth inning during its rally.
Tivy countered Canyon with Jordyn Joy, who pitched all seven innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs, struckout six and walked three.
Joy did damage with her bat as well when she doubled in a pair of runs in the fifth inning, allowing Tivy to recapture the lead after trailing 3-2.
Joy’s two-bagger scored Gabby Watts and Hailey Hernandez to put Tivy up 4-3. Watts was on with a single, while Hernandez reached when the Cougars committed one of their two miscues in the game.
Scoring continued when Kyra Wheatfall’s fly ball resulted in another Canyon error and scored Amelia Balser, who was on base on a walk.
Olivia Ortiz doubled in Hunter Haines, in as a courtesy runner for Joy, and Wheatfall which allowed Tivy to lead by four runs.
Over the final two and half innings, Joy allowed just two base runners enroute to recording Canyon’s final nine outs, which showed up in the form of seven fly balls, and two K’s. Catches were made in leftfield by Ortiz, Millie Howerton playing center, Ashlee Zirkel patrolling in right, at first base by Kenley Tackett and twice at shortstop by Wheatfall. Joy caught one strikeout victim looking, and another went down swinging.
Tivy’s early 2-0 lead in the first inning was the result of runs from Hernandez and Balser who were on with walks.
Hit-wise, Ortiz led things with two, and one apiece were by Joy, Watts, and Tackett.
Tivy’s last district home game is Tuesday against Boerne Champion.
LADY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON – APRIL 14
R H E
TIVY 2 0 0 0 5 0 0 -- 7 5 2
CANYON 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 -- 3 5 2
WP: Joy
DBL: Joy, Ortiz
HBP: Joy
SB: Wheatfall, Haines
LOB: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.