FREDERICKSBURG – Our Lady of the Hills lost for only the second time in six matches when Fredericksburg Heritage beat the Lady Hawks in three sets of non-district TAPPS volleyball played Thursday.
Scores favored the Eagles 25-14, 25-16, 25-16. Jess Mendiola histed for 27 digs, and Akemi Gutierrez came away with 18 digs. Ellie Cummings made eight kills, plus served an ace. Taylor Bloom blocked five shots.
The loss puts OLH’s record at 4-5.
The Lady Hawks will return to the court on Oct. 12, when they take on New Braunfels Christian Academy.
