Tivy dropped back-to-back baseball games played against New Braunfels Canyon and Buda Johnson in District 26-5A matchups that slipped the Antlers to 2-4 in the district race (10-12 overall).
The Antlers hosted Canyon on Saturday and allowed two big innings during which the Cougars managed their runs in a 7-2 win over Tivy. Friday at Johnson, the Jaguars escaped with a 1-0 victory.
“We’re not hitting the ball well, which puts a lot of pressure on our pitching, and we made some mental mistakes in the two innings against Canyon that cost us. You can’t make mistakes against a good club,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ. “We’re doing what we need to do on the mound, but still not doing what needs to be done at the plate. We buckled on a curve ball at the plate with the bases loaded against Canyon."
Tivy batters struckout nine times against Cougars’ pitchers, totaled seven hits for both games combined and had six errors.
Hits coming against Canyon were led with two by Kale Lackey, while Adan Hernandez and Tanner Beck each had one. Beck got an RBI. Lackey and Hayden Kneese scored in the fourth inning.
Kneese pitched five innings against New Braunfels after relieving Lex Lipka who started and went two innings
Kneese’s stats showed two strikeouts, four hits and no walks. Lipka allowed six hits and five of the runs against him were earned.
Sam Letz, Eric Tenery and Bailey Blaker had hits in the Johnson game and the Jaguars run was unearned
Tenery took the pitching loss with six innings to his credit, four hits allowed and eight strikeouts with one walk.
TIVY v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON – MARCH 26
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 -- 2 4 4
CANYON 0 4 3 0 0 0 0 -- 7 10 2
LP: Lipka
SB: Kneese
HBP: Hernandez
TIVY v BUDA JOHNSON – MARCH 25
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 2
JOHNSON 0 0 0 1 0 0 x -- 1 4 0
LP: Tenery
SB: Tenery
