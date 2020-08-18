Lady Pirates fall to Comfort

Two dozen hitting errors committed by the Lady Pirates volleyball team were too much to overcome Tuesday during three tight matches that fell Comfort’s way instead by scores of 19-25, 23-25, 21-25.
Center Point served out to early leads in the first two sets before miscues raised up and allowed the Lady Deer to secure victories. Comfort controlled things from the start in the third set even though the Lady Pirates challenged down the stretch.
As tight as the second set was, Center Point controlled the tempo, score-wise, for the majority of action. The score was tied 10 times, Center Point’s largest advantage was five, 20-15 after Senior Paige Ponce served four straight points. Center Point was up 23-22 until service mistakes put the win into Comfort’s column.
Comfort jumped in front in the third set, dominating its way to a 21-15 lead, but the young and scrappy Lady Pirates hung in, creeping to 23-20 after a kill shot by sophomore Kaylee Blackledge. Also figuring in the rally was sophomore Victoria Beckerson who dropped down three of her six kills during the match. Beckerson and Blackledge both wound up with six kills each.
“We’re definitely improving, and we had moments where everything looked good, but we had 24 hitting errors. We are making progress, but we have some things to clean up as we go forward,” said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle.
Blackledge was tops in assists with 20 and had 10 digs. Freshman Destiny Johnson had 18 assists. Ponce managed four service aces, and had 11 digs, while sophomore Iris Lozano finished with three aces. Senior Hailey Rayburn came away with a block.
Center Point travels to D’Hanis on Friday, Aug. 21 and is back at Pirates Gym to face Utopia on August 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.