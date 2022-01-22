Hawks record first district loss to NBC

New Braunfels Christian handed Our Lady of the Hills an 82-65 defeat in TAPPS district basketball at Callioux Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Hawks season record evened at 10-10 and their district mark went to 1-1 in the loss.
Sam Ibarra went off for 29 points for OLH, followed in scoring by Daniel Schultz with 14, Treves Hyde with 12, Austin McDorman with four, Michael Barraza with three, Jacob Mein with two and Thomas Taylor with one.
The Hawks have an open date Friday after hosting San Antonio Keystone earlier in the week.
OLH v NEW BRAUNFELS CHRISTIAN – JAN 21
OLH 14 18 19 14 (65)
NBC 23 16 20 23 (82)
OLH Sam Ibarra 7-2-9-29, Daniel Schultz 5-0-4-14, Treves Hyde 6-0-0-12, Austin McDorman 2-0-0-4, Michael Barraza 1-0-1-3, Jacob Mein 1-0-0-2, Thomas Taylor 0-0-1-1
NBC Torres 9-1-12-33, Joseph 5-1-5-18, Wright 2-4-4-18, Herrera 3-0-0-6, Mesa 1-1-0-5, Allen 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: NBC 39, OLH 32
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (2); NBC Wright (4), Mesa (1), Torres (1), Joseph (1)
FT: OLH 25-15 (60.0-percent); NBC 22-22(100.0- percent)
