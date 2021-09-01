Lady Pirates edged by Sabinal

SABINAL – Continued improvement showed up again for Center Point when the Lady Pirates volleyball team tested Sabinal to the max Tuesday before falling 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 in non-district action.
“This was the best display of volleyball I've seen this team play. We played a great defensive game, and we had more players contribute on offense. It's the mental errors that we need to correct,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Victoria Beckerson was high in kills with seven. Kaylee Blackledge led assists with 15, made 11 digs, and had two aces. Iris Lozano manage 12 digs, two aces and had two blocks. Jasmine Carlos hustled for 11 digs.
The Lady Pirates will travel to Knippa on Friday.
