Antlers slide past Seguin 7-2

Eric Tenery had his slider working to almost perfection Friday and the end result was Tivy slapping Seguin 7-2 for its second straight District 26-5A baseball win when the Matadors visited Antler Field.
“Eric found his stuff in the third and when he’s throwing his slider he’s hard to hit,” said Tivy head coach Chriss Russ.
Tenery allowed a two outs single in the first which was the only time Seguin connected for a base hit, although Tenery walked four in the second when the Matadors found home plate for their runs. He struckout 13 through five innings before giving way to relievers Tanner Beck and Hayden Kneese who combined for three strikeouts. One of Seguin’s runs was earned.
“We just have to keep going one game at a time and figure out how to win some close games. We played two close ones with Boerne Champion last year and have two upcoming games with them, but I do feel good about how we finished the month of March,” Russ said.
The Antlers outscored Seguin 26-7 in their two faceoffs with the Matadors and moved their district record to 2-4 and 12-10-1 overall.
Tenery helped his cause when he was one of five Antlers scoring runs to give Tivy a 5-0 cushion at the end of the first. Leadoff batter Kale Lackey got the runfest started following a single by Aiden Cline who then came home ahead of Tenery when Adan Hernandez belted a two run double. Hernandez and Guy Flores closed out the inning.
Bailey Blaker doubled in Hernandez in the third and Blaker scored when Stormy Rhodes singled.
Hayden Kneese tacked on Tivy’s third double as part of the team’s 10 hits that were led by the bats of Hernandez and Tenery with two each. Lackey, Cline, Blaker, Rhodes, Kneese and Wiley Flores filled in with one apiece.
Hernandez’ solid game showed up with two runs scored, two RBI, reaching first when hit by a pitch and he stole a base.
Tivy’s district semi-doubleheader setup has the Antlers hosting Champion this Friday.
TIVY ANTLERS v SEGUIN
Friday, March 31
R H E
TIVY – 5 0 2 0 0 0 x -- 7 10 0
SEGUIN -- 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -- 2 1 1
DBL: Bailey Blaker, Adan Hernandez, Hayden Kneese
HBP: Hernandez
SB: Hernandez
WP: Eric Tenery (5 innings, 1 hit, 13 K’s, 4 walks)
