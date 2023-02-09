Lady Antlers kick off season at Buckhorn

COMFORT – The Lady Antlers golf team teed off its Spring campaign Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Buckhorn Golf Course in Comfort and gave a satisfying account of themselves according to head coach Wes Hale.
“The girls played very well. They shot 317 as a group. We played Buckhorn which will be our district site,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Raleygh Simpson shot 73, Taylor Kubacak 77, Ellie Harris 82, Aby Hudsonpillar 85, Avery Freeman 90 and Elyse Houdeshell 94.
“We drove the ball really well, but got on the wrong side of a few holes and had a number of very fast downhill putts. The more we play Buckhorn the better we will identify those big slopes and hit the ball to the right part of the green. We have one more event there before district, and I am excited to see how we play the course,” Hale said.
