Antlers put up 427 offensive yards, still fall to F'burg

Unable to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit, Tivy ultimately fell to longtime rival Fredericksburg 44-27 Friday night at Billie Stadium in non-district gridiron action.
“The kids played hard. It’s a process,” Antler Head Coach David Jones said. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to do better and we did some things alright tonight, but we've got to improve and we will.”
While it’s never easy to register a loss on a Friday night, Jones said from the beginning of the season that he and his young team would be using the non-district portion of the season to allow the 13 new starters on the roster to gain much-needed experience in preparation for a run at the postseason.
And, while the score may not reflect the effort, there were many positives coming from new names against the Billies.
Tivy junior receiver Jackson Johnston pulled down six balls for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Runningback Ryan Maberry recorded 93 yards rushing and one touchdown. Lake Audrain caught three passes for 55 receiving yards and scored on a 15-yard catch, while Desnic Houston pulled down a 55-yard reception that landed Tivy within scoring distance.
Antler quarterback Jake Layton completed 17 of 32 passes for 280 yards to five different receivers and rushed for another 42 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Colton Smith recovered a fumble, Luke Johnston recorded his second interception of the season and the defensive line and secondary found a way to contain the Billie’s massive ground game much better in the second half.
The Antlers had their first stop of the game when Luke Johnston picked off Fredericksburg quarterback Cole Immel’s third down pass on the Billie’s first possession. Tivy was unable to capitalize on the turnover and was forced to punt.
The Billies completed a 62-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Jesse Leija with 6:56 left in the first quarter to put the first points on the scoreboard. Jovany Alva split the uprights to give Fredericksburg a 7-0 lead.
It took the Antlers 1:14 minutes to respond when Layton connected with Jackson Johnston on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Stephen Grocki made good on the extra point attempt to tie the score 7-7.
The Billies regained the lead with :47 remaining in the first quarter when Immel completed a 19-yard pass to John Fritzsch. Alva punched in the extra point, bringing the score to 14-7 in favor of the Billies.
It took Tivy less than a minute, 56 seconds to be exact, to score when Layton launched a 62-yard rocket into the waiting hands of Jackson Johnston with 11:51 left in the half. Grocki pounded in the extra point kick to once again knot the score at 14-14.
Fredericksburg dominated the remainder the half, scoring two more times on a 33-yard run by Leija and a five-yard touchdown reception by Kade Jenschke, leaving the Antlers underwater at 28-14.
Immel scored on a 1-yard keeper for the Billies with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter and Alva kicked the extra point to give the Billies a 35-14 lead.
Layton responded with a short run of his own to score from two yards out at the 7:20 mark. A miscue on the snap prevented the extra point and Tivy was looking to get back in the game down 35-20.
The Antlers held Fredericksburg scoreless for the remainder the of the third quarter, but were unable to pad their own score.
Fredericksburg refused to relent, however, and Leija recorded a 72-yard rushing touchdown in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. With Alva’s extra point kick, the Billies were enjoying a 42-20 lead.
Layton confidently marched Tivy downfield, ending an 82-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Audrain. Grocki made good on the extra point kick, bringing the score to 42-27 with 7:57 remaining in the game. This would be the last touchdown of the game for either team.
Alva was able to get off a 56-yard punt for the Billies that landed at the Tivy 1 yardline and ended with a safety to bring the final score to 44-27.
On the night, Tivy managed 427 offensive yards in 63 plays, while the Billies recorded 532 yards on offense and completed 72 plays. Of those yards, Leija accounted for 203 rushing yards.
The Antlers (0-2) will travel to Killeen next week, where they will face Shoemaker Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
