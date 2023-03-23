Antlers suffer shutout against Canyon

NEW BRAUNFELS -- Tivy bats were silenced by a no-hit pitching effort turned in by New Braunfels Canyon Tuesday, March 22 when the Antlers were shutout 8-0.
Tivy was left 0-3 in 26-5A baseball circles with the loss.
Aiden Cline and Jayden Harrington were Tivy's only baserunners when each walked as well as Cline getting on due to catcher interference. Harrington's free ride in the fifth was the last opportunity Tivy had at scoring a run.
Stormy Rhodes was pinned with the pitching loss when he gave up seven hits, three walks, and five earned runs in three and two-thirds innings.
TIVY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON
Tuesday, March 21
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 0 2
NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON -- 0 4 1 1 2 0 x -- 8 9 1
LP: Stormy Rhodes (3 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 0 K’s, 3 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.