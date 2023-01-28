Antlers battle to the end, edged by Champion

Except for a couple of brief leads, Tivy was forced to play catchup with Boerne Champion when the two rivals met at Antler Gym on Friday, where Tivy was eventually nipped by the Chargers 51-47, dropping Tivy to 5-4 for District 26-5A basketball games.
Even though the contest was much more competitive than Tivy’s 21-point loss to Champion when the two met in the first half of league action, disappointment was evident afterwards.
“As a coach I always believe in our guys and their ability to win. We always go into a game with the belief we will win. Our points of emphasis were to block out and rebound, but we just fell on the short end of the stick tonight,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Jaden Frausto hit one of his four three-pointers midway through the first quarter giving Tivy (19-7, 5-4) a 3-2 lead and Robert Jackson had a field goal that upped the margin to 5-2 before Champion (25-3, 7-2) eased back in front 7-5.
Jackson’s final field goal knotted the score 7-7, but Champion finished up the opening period ahead 11-7.
Tivy regained the lead, 15-14, after Frausto banged in another trey after three minutes into the second quarter. That was the last time the Antlers fronted the Chargers.
The Antlers crept within one, two and four points twice each in the second half, and trailed by three six times.
The final one-point deficit came when Frausto took a steal and was fouled while shooting. He sank a free throw that made the score 45-44, Champion, with 1:24 remaining in the game.
Mason Carlile’s three-pointer with nine ticks in the game had Tivy within two at 49-47. Champion got its final points off a pair of free throws when Tivy was forced to foul with seven seconds on the clock.
Frausto, who was honored before the game for scoring his career 1,000th point in Tivy’s previous outing, wound up with 14 against the Chargers.
Quentin Vega put up 10 points. Mekhi Frazier, in foul trouble almost from the start, pitched in seven points. Frazier picked up his third foul in the second quarter and was whistled for a fourth during the third.
Jackson and Carlile finished with six points each, and Jackson Johnston recorded four points on the night.
TIVY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Friday, Jan. 27
Champion 51, Tivy 47
Tivy -- 7 13 13 14 -- 47
Champion -- 11 14 13 13 -- 51
TIVY – Jaden Frausto 1-4-0-14, Quentin Vega 3-1-1-10, Mekhi Frazier 2-1-0-7, Robert Jackson 2-0-2-6, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Jackson Johnston 0-0-4-4,
CHAMPION – Hodge 12-0-5-29, Wyatt 1-1-0-5, Georgelos 1-1-0-5, Baum 0-0-5-5, Grable 1-0-2-4, Burdick 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Champion 25, Tivy 20
Free Throws: Tivy – 7 of 10 (70-percent); Champion – 12 of 15 (80-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (4), Carlile (2), Vega (1), Frazier (1); Champion – Wyatt (1), Burdick (1), Georgelos (1)
