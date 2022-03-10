Lady Pirates fall to Harper in district opener

HARPER – Center Point’s District 29-2A softball opener wound up as a 9-0 loss suffered by the Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
The game only lasted three innings due to the 15-rule in effect after that time, and the Lady Pirates (7-2, 0-1) failed to muster a single hit.
Harper rattled off 11 hits.
LADY PIRATES v HARPER – MARCH 8
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 x x x x x -- 0 0 9
HARPER 8 8 x x x x x x -- 16 11 0
LP: Samantha Castaneda
SB: Stephanie Lopez
